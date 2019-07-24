Lawsuit Names 19th Elderly Victim of Accused Illegal Alien Serial Killer

The alleged 19th elderly victim of an accused illegal alien serial killer has been named as the suspect has already been charged with the murder of 12 elderly women.

A lawsuit obtained by the Dallas Morning News and filed against The Tradition-Prestonwood assisted living facility alleges that 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya, likely murdered 90-year-old Doris Wasserman on December 23, 2017.

The Morning News reported:

Wasserman spent the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2017 playing with her great-grandson. Family left her alone at her apartment in The Tradition-Prestonwood around 3:30 p.m. When her family came back about 8 p.m., they found her lying on her bed, fully clothed and unresponsive. [Emphasis added] Her walker, which she used to get around the apartment, was near the front door, not her bedside. She was also missing $8,500 worth of jewelry. [Emphasis added] Later, however, police told the family that Google tracking data put Chemirmir in the area of Wasserman’s apartment from 3:05 to 4:31 p.m. that day. [Emphasis added]

Wasserman is the 19th alleged murder victim of Chemirmir.

Last month, another five elderly women and one elderly man were named in a lawsuit as murder victims of the illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported. In those cases, the elderly women all died under similar circumstances as Wasserman, while the elderly man was found in a pool of blood that the nursing home said was due to a fall.

Lawsuit: Accused Illegal Alien Serial Killer Murdered 6 More Elderly Peoplehttps://t.co/JqWJBb7yKr — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 28, 2019

Chemirmir was originally charged with the murder of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris in March 2018. Last month, the illegal alien was charged with murdering another 11 elderly women between the ages of 76 and 94 years old while he was working as a home healthcare worker.

Breitbart News exclusively reported that Chemirmir first arrived in the U.S. on a B-2 visa — commonly known as a tourist visa — in July 2003. Though Chemirmir was supposed to only temporarily be in the U.S., he overstayed his visa and became an illegal alien who was eligible for deportation. Rather than being deported, Chemirmir was able to use a loophole in the country’s legal immigration system that allowed him to obtain a green card after marrying a U.S. citizen.

In November 2007, Chemirmir was approved for a green card, allowing him to permanently resettle in the country. Every year, more than 1.2 million legal immigrants are admitted to the U.S.

Chemirmir had a criminal record, Breitbart News exclusively learned, including convictions for drunk driving, trespassing, assault, and obstructing a police officer.

Investigators are currently investigating about 750 deaths of elderly women to find if Chemirmir could have been connected to potential additional murders. Chemirmir has remained in custody since last year on a $1 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.