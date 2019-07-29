Five persons were killed and numerous wounded Saturday through Sunday in Democrat-controlled Baltimore, Maryland.

Breitbart News reported at least five were shot, three fatally, in Baltimore on Saturday. These included a fatal shooting just after 1 pm and two double shootings just before 11 pm.

WJZ reported the first shooting, which was fatal, left “a man with gunshot wounds to his body.” He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The two double shootings each resulted in one injury and one death.

WJZ reported two more individuals were shot and killed in Baltimore on Sunday. One was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore and the other in West part of the city.

Breitbart News reported Baltimore is on track to see over 300 homicides for the fifth consecutive year. The city saw over 300 in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, and already had 191 homicides by July 28, 2019.

