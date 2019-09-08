Previously Deported Illegal Charged with 16 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

An illegal alien who has been charged with 16 counts of child sex crimes, including rape and molestation, was previously deported from the United States, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Alejandro Alcala-Avala, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with 16 counts of various child sex crimes after being arrested by Pettis County, Missouri, law enforcement officials. The charges include 10 counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and child abuse.

According to the Sedalia Democrat, Alcala-Avala’s two child victims told police that they were repeatedly raped on nearly a regular basis by the illegal alien. One of the victims said the rapes “happened all the time,” while the second victim said the rapes occurred two to three times a month.

The victims, both of whom are under 14-years-old, told police that Alcala-Avala also touched them inappropriately with their clothes on.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Alcala-Avala, who had been used the alias “Hermelindo Lorenzo Guapillo-Chavaria,” was deported from the U.S. in 2014 after serving 87 months in federal prison for distributing meth.

Sometime after his deportation five years ago, Alcala-Avala re-entered the country illegally through the southern border, a felony.

Alcala-Avala is being held at the Pettis County Jail without bond and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has requested that should he be released from custody at any time, that he be turned over to them for arrest.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.