Three booster boxes were spotted on the Democrat debate stage Thursday evening.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro all stood on a booster boxes to appear taller during the Democrat presidential primary debate on ABC.

Castro seemed to be the first candidate spotted standing on a booster box, as the former HUD secretary stood on the very end of the stage, near the audience, giving those who tuned in an optimum view of Castro’s debate accessories.

“NOT PHOTOSHOPPED,” noted one user on Twitter. “[Julian Castro] is actually standing on a BOOSTER BOX so he can APPEAR as tall as the other #Democratic candidates.”

But a closer look at each candidate revealed that Castro was not the only Democrat needing a boost on Thursday night. Harris and Klobuchar were also standing on boxes conveniently positioned behind their podiums to make them appear taller. Rumor has it, however, that Castro’s booster block was bigger than Harris’s and Klobuchar’s.

per somebody right next to the stage — Julián Castro has an apple box behind his podium to make him appear taller. I’m told it’s bigger than Klobuchar and Harris’ booster boxes #DemDebate — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 12, 2019

“I’m told [Castro booster box] is bigger than Klobuchar and Harris’ booster boxes,” tweeted Playboy‘s Washington correspondent, Alex Thomas.

