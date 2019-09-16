An illegal alien accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Racine County, Wisconsin, has had charges dropped against him because he is eligible for deportation from the United States.

Juan Ramon-Pacheco, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged months ago with allegedly raping the 12-year-old daugther of his girlfriend’s sister multiple times throughout the summer of 2017, the Journal Times reported. As a result, Ramon-Pacheco was booked on a $25,000 cash bond and was facing two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Those child sexual assault charges against Ramon-Pacheco, though, were dropped this year, according to the Journal Times, because he is facing deportation to Mexico:

Despite “a fair amount of reluctance” from Racine Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen, he approved the Racine County District Attorney’s Office request to dismiss charges against Ramon-Pacheco on March 22. [Emphasis added] Nielsen, while dismissing the two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, characterized the motion to dismiss the case thusly: “This defendant (Ramon-Pacheco) is going to be deported and won’t be our problem,” he said, according to a court transcript. “(It) simply makes our problem, Mexico’s problem, I suppose.” [Emphasis added]

Ramon-Pacheco has yet to be deported to Mexico and remains in Kenosha County Jail.

Illegal aliens charged with crimes against Americans have routinely been able to evade charges against them by quickly being deported.

For example, the illegal alien accused of killing 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran in a car crash in Knoxville, Tennessee last year was deported to his native Guatemala before charges were brought against him — helping him avoid prosecution for Corcoran’s death, as Breitbart News reported.

Most recently, the Angel Family of 39-year-old Corey Cottrell is fighting to ensure that the illegal alien accused of hitting and killing the Illinois father of two is not deported before charges are brought against him for Cottrell’s death.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.