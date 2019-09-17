Julián Castro Campaign Claims Skirmish with Biden Paid Off

Despite immense criticism, the campaign of Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro claimed that Castro’s clash with former Vice President Joe Biden led to raising a lot of money.

According to NBC News, a campaign spokesperson for Castro told them on Monday that he had the best fundraising of the month in the 24 hours after the onstage clash with Biden.

Castro, who turned 45 on Monday, held a birthday celebration where he discussed with attendees how important it is for him to make it to the next Democrat presidential primary debate.

“We are looking forward to getting stronger and stronger, to doing well and being a frontrunner by the time I get to Iowa and then New Hampshire,” Castro said.

The clash kicked off during the third Democrat presidential debate when Castro claimed Biden contradicted himself on the issue of whether people would have to buy into his proposed system related to health care.

“Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden. “I can’t believe that you said just two minutes ago that you had to buy in and now you’re forgetting that.”

Last week, Castro used his attack on Biden to fundraise for his presidential campaign.

“I had a critical choice to make on the debate stage last night,” Castro said in a campaign email to supporters last week. “I could either play it safe and give Vice President Biden a free pass like everyone else. Or I could speak up, challenge the conversation, and demand answers for you and your family.”

“This is now the biggest obstacle I have ever faced,” he added. “Can I count on you to take a stand for me with $5?”