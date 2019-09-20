Donald Trump Rips ‘Highly Partisan’ Deep State Whistleblower

President Donald Trump dismissed a report of a whistleblower raising concerns about what they deemed as an inappropriate phone conversation with a world leader.

The White House and the Justice Department blocked an intelligence whistleblower’s complaint which was reportedly in a conversation that Trump had about Ukraine.

Democrats are demanding more details, drumming up questions about whether the president was colluding with foreign leaders to expose former Vice President Joe Biden’s work in Ukraine.

“The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again!” Trump wrote, referring to congressional Democrats. He suggested the whistleblower was “highly partisan.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff threatened legal action on Thursday if the Trump administration continued to block the complaint.

He defended his conversation as “perfectly fine and respectful” and argued that if it was as damaging as the whistleblower claimed, others would have reported it.

“Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward,” he wrote. “Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!”

