RedforEd: Teachers Unions All In for Impeachment

The presidents of the two largest teachers unions in the country, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), are supporting the impeachment inquiry on President Trump, announced Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday.

Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, struck first with this these comments in a statement released on Tuesday:

Donald Trump has undermined the rule of law, threatened our national security, and held in contempt the very institutions on which our republic was built, most notably in his use of presidential power to pressure a foreign government to investigate a potential political opponent. He must be held accountable. No one is above the law. As educators, we have worked to defend democracy—in our classrooms and our communities—despite the president’s near-constant assault. We are grateful that House leadership will offer the powers of congressional oversight to this fight against presidential corruption and that they will launch a full and transparent inquiry into President Trump’s betrayal of American democracy and crimes against the country he swore to protect. There is ample precedent and established rule for the House to follow in pursuing the impeachment process. Our nation’s foundation—three coequal branches of government that check and balance each other—must transcend politics. Truth and transparency are the strongest disinfectant of all.

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the NEA, was not far behind, releasing this tweet late Tuesday/early Wednesday:

The truth matters. Educators teach students to ask questions & seek answers. We support the House’s call to initiate an #impeachment inquiry. — Lily Eskelsen García (@Lily_NEA) September 25, 2019

The statement by AFT’s Weingarten and tweet by NEA’s Garcia confirm what Breitbart News first reported back in February that the teachers union led #RedforEd movement is a purely partisan effort to win the presidency back for the Democrats in 2020:

A well-funded and subversive leftist movement of teachers in the United States threatens to tilt the political balance nationwide in the direction of Democrats across the country as Republicans barely hang on in key states that they need to hold for President Donald Trump to win re-election and for Republicans to have a shot at retaking the House and holding onto their Senate majority. This teachers union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the very same socialism that President Trump vowed in his 2019 State of the Union address to stop, and it began in its current form in early 2018 in a far-flung corner of the country before spreading nationally. Its stated goals–higher teacher pay and better education conditions–are overshadowed by a more malevolent political agenda: a leftist Democrat uprising designed to flip purple or red states to blue, using the might of a significant part of the education system as its lever.

Both Weingarten and Garcia failed to mention the constitutional grounds on which the impeachment inquiry in the House of President Trump shall proceed.