President Donald Trump further ridiculed Rep. Adam Schiff on Friday, calling on him to resign after his failed attempt to embellish the president’s conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a congressional hearing.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schiff was caught lying to the House Intelligence Committee during a hearing on Thursday, by dramatizing falsified quotes of the conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president. In response, Schiff claimed he was only attempting a “parody” of the conversation.

“HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT,” Trump wrote, pointing to the failed attempt by Schiff to embellish and dramatize the conversation.

“Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public,” he wrote. “He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

