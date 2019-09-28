Beto O’Rourke Uses Shotgun Attack to Advocate AR-15 Confiscation

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is trying to garner support for his AR-15 confiscation plan by tweeting about a 2013 shotgun attack in Virginia.

O’Rourke put a tweet from “Beto for South Carolina” at the top of his personal account. The tweet features a video of a survivor of the 2013 New River Community College attack in Christiansburg, Virginia, and focuses on the trauma associated with the attack. It also talks of how O’Rourke’s gun control plans are spot on.

The “Beto for South Carolina” video says, “We have to get these weapons, like the AR-15s and the AK-47s, out of hands that never should have been able to have them.”

The video also shows O’Rourke saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The problem with all of this is that the New River Community College attacker did not use an AR-15 or an AK-47. Rather, the Roanoke Times reported that he used a “pump-action shotgun.” ABC News reported that the attacker allegedly intimated his plans to use a shotgun in the attack “just minutes before” carrying out the evil act.

Yet O’Rourke is using the attack as support for his confiscatory AR-15 and AK-47 plans.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation calculates there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the United States.

