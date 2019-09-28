Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) posted a flashback featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accusing Republicans of being “paralyzed with hatred” for pursuing the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, who denied having an affair with Monica Lewinsky under oath.

Scalise posted a flashback of high-profile Democrats decrying Republicans for impeaching Clinton, accusing them of being “driven by hatred” and “paralyzed by hatred.” They even went as far as accusing Republicans of attempting to undo the results of the national election:

Dems said then:

– Impeachment=undoing an election

– Impeachment must be bipartisan

– Impeachment supporters are driven by hatred Dems now:

– Trying to undo the 2016 election

– Have no bipartisan support

– Filled with hatred of @realDonaldTrump Their hypocrisy is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/uyN5iQSinT — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 27, 2019

“We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of hatred our country will suffer,” Pelosi said in the clip.

“They are driven by hatred,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) declared. “They hate Bill and Hillary Clinton so much, they will stop at nothing to bring him down.”

“Impeachment of a president is an undoing of a national election, and one of the reasons we all feel so angry about what they are doing is that they are ripping from us, they are ripping us under our votes,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said. “They are telling us that our votes don’t count.”

The flashback even features Joe Biden (D), who warned Congress to be careful and make “darn sure” that they are impeaching based on “principle not politics.”

Their remarks stand in stark contrast to their recent remarks.

Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump on Wednesday.

“The President must be held accountable; no one is above the law,” she said:

Nancy Pelosi: "Therefore today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/HyHKD39N7M — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2019

Waters, who accused Republicans of being driven by “hatred” in the flashback video, recently thanked millennials for “staying woke” and supporting her endless calls for impeaching the president.

“Shout out to all of the millennials for staying woke and supporting me all this time I’ve been warning Congress about Trump and why we needed to impeach him,” Waters wrote. “Remember what I’ve always said: If you fight, you can win!”:

Shout out to all of the millennials for staying woke and supporting me all this time I've been warning Congress about Trump and why we needed to impeach him. Remember what I've always said: If you fight, you can win! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 27, 2019

Several Democrat candidates followed their cues, demanding Trump’s impeachment, despite the lack of a sound basis for such an inquiry:

The House must impeach. It must start today. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 24, 2019

Enough. It’s time to impeach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2019

It was true when I said it in 2017 running for Senate in Texas and it's still true today: President Trump should be impeached. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 24, 2019

The President is a criminal. The House must start impeachment hearings today. pic.twitter.com/w0tZCdDcAu — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 24, 2019