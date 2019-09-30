Schweizer’s ‘Secret Empires’ Rockets to #17 on Amazon 1.5 Years After Release

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book Secret Empires rocketed to number 17 on Amazon, and sold out, after he joined Mark Levin’s Life, Liberty & Levin Sunday on Fox News Channel to discuss Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukraine connections.

“The key question here that nobody seems to want to ask in the media is: What was he being paid for?” Peter Schweizer asked of Hunter Biden. “He wasn’t being paid for his expertise. What was he being paid for? And what were the Ukrainians expecting to get in return?”

Schweizer’s Secret Empires was first to uncover the details behind how Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings while his father, then-Vice President Biden, steered $1.8 billion in aid money to Ukraine.

“I think when you overlay the financial payments with the fact that Joe Biden as point person on Obama administration policy to Ukraine was steering billions of dollars of Western money to Ukraine it becomes crystal clear exactly why they were paying him money,” Schweizer told Mark Levin. “They wanted access and they wanted to influence Joe Biden. And Joe Biden has been around a long time here, and he had to know exactly why his son was being paid.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, which hit bookshelves nationwide on September 17. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.