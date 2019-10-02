President Donald Trump continued to attack Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday after the House Intelligence Chairman read a fabricated account of his call with the president of Ukraine.

“Congressman Adam Schiff should resign for the Crime of, after reading a transcript of my conversation with the President of Ukraine (it was perfect), fraudulently fabricating a statement of the President of the United States and reading it to Congress, as though mine!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is sick!”

Trump sent his latest attack on Schiff shortly prior to his scheduled press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the impeachment hearings of the president.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also challenged Schiff, signing onto a petition to censure him in the House of Representatives.

“Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call,” he wrote. “Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives.”

Trump has repeatedly challenged Schiff after his stunt during a congressional hearing, even suggesting he be arrested for treason.

“It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Arrest for Treason?”

Trump has repeatedly described his phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “perfect.”

“The congratulatory phone call with the Ukrainian President was PERFECT unless you heard Liddle’ Adam Schiff’s fraudulently made up version of the call,” he wrote on Tuesday. “This is just another Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, HOAX!”