President Donald Trump criticized Democrats for pursuing an impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, blaming it for tanking the stock market.

“All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do.”

Trump commented as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday afternoon gave a press conference about the impeachment proceedings as the stock market fell more than 500 points.

The president said Democrats were more interested in hurting the economy in the hopes that they could win the presidency in 2020.

“They are willing to hurt the country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!” Trump said.

Pelosi tried to emphasize that Democrats were anxious to continue working with Trump on legislation, despite their attempt to impeach him.

But Trump wrote on Twitter that Pelosi and the Democrats’ “Bullshit” impeachment inquiry would slow down any progress for the country.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016,” he wrote.

She also promised a “fair” inquiry, which drew criticism from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“Hearing the Dems say ‘we will treat this President fair’ is laughable when you consider they’ve been attacking & harassing him since election night 2016,” she wrote. “The Witchhunt continues.”

