GOP lawmakers, administration officials, and conservative personalities are responding to the New York Times’ bombshell that revealed that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) knew of the “whistleblower’s” complaint days before it was filed.

GOP personalities say the bricks are beginning to “crumble” on Democrats and their partisan-driven impeachment efforts.

The Times revealed on Wednesday that Schiff – who is largely driving the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts – knew of the “whistleblower” complaint before it was formally filed. The revelation casts a new light on the political motivation behind Schiff’s pressure for the complaint’s release and spurs additional questions about Schiff’s possible influence on the complaint itself.

“Chairman Adam Schiff just got caught orchestrating with the whistleblower before the complaint was ever filed,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wrote. “Democrats have rigged this process from the start”:

BREAKING –> Chairman Adam Schiff just got caught orchestrating with the whistleblower before the complaint was ever filed. Democrats have rigged this process from the start.https://t.co/oMdSGByYtf — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 2, 2019

“… and the bricks begin to crumble. This is the pure definition of corruption,” Eric Trump wrote. “Did he write or influence the letter?”:

… and the bricks begin to crumble. This is the pure definition of corruption. Did he write or influence the letter? https://t.co/74gIdkNCW5 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2019

“So the whistleblower was communicating with team Adam Schiff behind the scenes?” Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) remarked. “Well. This explains a lot, indeed”:

So the whistleblower was communicating with team Adam Schiff behind the scenes? Well. This explains a lot, indeed. https://t.co/57Z9OdezlA — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 2, 2019

“Why did the whistleblower only give a heads up to the Democratic-controlled House? Why didn’t he also go to the Senate Intelligence Committee?” former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer asked:

Why did the whistleblower only give a heads up to the Democratic-controlled House? Why didn’t he also go to the Senate Intelligence Committee? https://t.co/3XfMipDV67 via @NYTimes — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 2, 2019

“Coup Update: Schiff’s collusion with the @RealDonaldTrump ‘whistleblower’ is a major scandal and is part of a pattern of his unethical conduct,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote.

“Well past time for Mr. Schiff to step down as head of Intelligence Committee — in the least,” he added:

Coup Update: Schiff's collusion with the @RealDonaldTrump "whistleblower" is a major scandal and is part of a pattern of his unethical conduct. Well past time for Mr. Schiff to step down as head of Intelligence Committee — in the least. https://t.co/bwWGym3a1V — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 2, 2019

“This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light,” Brit Hume tweeted. “There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start”:

This puts the whole impeachment inquiry in a new light. There’s no getting around the appearance that collusion-truther and Trump antagonist Schiff was a partner in this from the start. https://t.co/x9JvHg9yL4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 2, 2019

“Adam Schiff and the CORRUPT Democrats COORDINATED w/ the so-called ‘whistleblower’ (aka partisan deep state) BEFORE he/she filed the complaint,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for Trump’s 2020 campaign, remarked:

Adam Schiff and the CORRUPT Democrats COORDINATED w/ the so-called "whistleblower" (aka partisan deep state) BEFORE he/she filed the complaint. HUGE –> https://t.co/M8x35WlX92 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 2, 2019

More:

Turns out @RepAdamSchiff knew about the so-called “whistleblower complaint” before it was even filed. This fits a trend: -He met Glenn Simpson in Aspen last summer

-His team prepped Michael Cohen for over 10 hours before that hearing And now this.https://t.co/FtWmsF22nF — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 2, 2019

So the whistleblower took second-hand allegations to Adam Schiff's office before going through the appropriate channels at the CIA and they want us to think it's NOT a politically motivated farce? It's time to get to work on the real issues & stop with these fake controversies. https://t.co/29UxDonkd9 — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) October 2, 2019

Outright deception. Conspiring with the partisan whistleblower. Rep. Schiff is starting to embarrass himself and Congress. https://t.co/9BEoEeUeUU — U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) October 2, 2019

I’m glad that the question I asked last week has been answered. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, I’m extremely concerned with our Chairman’s increasingly reckless behavior. https://t.co/4WCV6J4hGq — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) October 2, 2019

Shocker (not really)…@RepAdamSchiff knew the whistleblower’s allegations before the whistleblower’s atty & before there was a whistleblower complaint. No surprise who told this person to be a whistleblower, hire an atty & file a complaint w no 1st hand knowledge. https://t.co/yeg2lwOagV — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 2, 2019

How convenient! And why has Schiff not disclosed this in his several TV appearances? “Schiff, House Intel Chairman, Got Early Account of Whistle-Blower’s Accusations” https://t.co/wSCyukxckG — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 2, 2019

Now the NYT story confirms even more of what we already know about sleaze bag Adam #FullOfSchiff. I figured I’d re-up my tweet from yesterday. Who would have guessed he was in on another hoax all along?🙄 That this joker can keep his job is a disgrace. https://t.co/AUwvQ66UeE https://t.co/HL3tPr4FbH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2019

The Fix Was In. @nytimes: Schiff, House Intel Chairman, Got Early Account of Whistle-Blower’s Accusations. “The original accusation was vague” “By the time whistleblower filed his complaint, Schiff & his staff knew at least vaguely what it contained” https://t.co/HqEAezaaAw — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 2, 2019

The recent revelation provokes additional questions surrounding Schiff’s September 17 claim that “we” had not spoken directly to the “whistleblower.”

“We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to,” Schiff said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

He continued:

But I’m sure the whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised, as the law requires, by the Inspector General or the Director of National Intelligence just as to how he is to communicate with Congress. So the risk for the whistleblower is retaliation. Will the whistleblower be protected under the statute if the offices that are supposed to come to his assistance and provide the mechanism are unwilling do so. But, yes, we would love to talk directly with the whistleblower.

Watch Adam Schiff lie to @samstein's face: FLASHBACK: Adam Schiff insists: “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.”

pic.twitter.com/g4kk57fYBU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 2, 2019

Schiff’s spokesman Patrick Boland denied any wrongdoing on the chairman’s part.

“This is a regular occurrence, given the Committee’s unique oversight role and responsibilities. Consistent with the Committee’s longstanding procedures, Committee staff appropriately advised the whistleblower to contact an Inspector General and to seek legal counsel,” Boland said, according to the Times.

“[A]t no point did the Committee review or receive the complaint in advance,” Boland continued. “The Committee did not receive the complaint until the night before the Acting Director of National Intelligence’s open hearing before the Committee.”