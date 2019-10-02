President Donald Trump is planning to host a rally in Minneapolis next week, but local officials are already opposed to the decision.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Trump was not welcome.

“Our entire city will stand not behind the president, but behind the communities and people who continue to make our city — and this country — great,” Frey said in a statement.

The rally is scheduled for October 10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Despite his opposition, Frey admitted he could not block Trump from hosting the rally for his local supporters.

“While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis,” he said.

Despite widespread Trump support in Minnesota, other officials in Minneapolis are voicing their opposition.

“His hate is not welcome in our community but we cannot stop the visit,” wrote Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender in a statement. “I know this event will cause stress and fear — the city will do all we can, and ask for support, in keeping everyone safe.”

The Minneapolis StarTribune rebuked local leaders for their response to the planned rally, noting that Trump was “still the sitting president, duly elected under this nation’s laws.”

“Whether one supports or opposes the occupant of the White House, the office deserves the respect of all Americans,” the editorial board wrote and added, “Under a national spotlight, Frey and Bender had an opportunity to rise above partisan politics and showcase Minneapolis as a welcoming community — even for those with whom they disagree. It’s a shame they chose to convey a very different message.”

The rally will take place in Rep. Ilhan Ohmar’s congressional district, a member of the leftist “squad” that has advocated radical socialism in response to Trump’s policies.

“Our beautiful state welcomes everyone with open arms,” Ohmar said on Twitter. “But to be clear: we will continue to reject you and your campaign of lies and bigotry.”

But local officials are still deeply apprehensive of the president’s visit.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced a new policy Monday that would prevent any police officers from attending the rally in uniform.

Lt. Bob Kroll, the president of the Police Officer’s Federation of Minneapolis suggested the new policy was hypocritical, recalling a 2013 event where uniformed officers were ordered to stand next to President Obama as he advocated for more gun control.

But Kroll said that officers would still attend Trump’s rally in force.

“We’re going to be there in full force, in T-shirts, letting people know that off-duty officers do have support for our president,” Kroll said.