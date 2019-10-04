Bernie Sanders Says It Will Be a ‘Real Pleasure’ Defeating Trump

PLYMOUTH, NH - SEPTEMBER 29: Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign event at Plymouth State University on September 29, 2019 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday evening tweeted a message to President Trump, telling him that it will be a “real pleasure” defeating him in 2020.

“It’s going to be a real pleasure defeating you,” Sanders wrote in response to a Trump tweet, describing far-left “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “wack job”:

Trump’s tweet came in reponse to a viral clip of a town hall attendee telling the socialist lawmaker that we must “eat the babies” to save the planet from climate change. The extremist, antisemitic LaRouche PAC later claimed responsibility for the prank:

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have been more vocal about their support of one another in recent days. The two were spotted dining together at the Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont, last Saturday. They were joined by Sanders’ wife, Jane, as well as his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir:

Days later, Ocasio-Cortez defended Sanders’ call to eliminate the existence of billionaires.

“‘Billionaires should not exist’ does not mean certain people should not exist,” she tweeted. “It means no person should have a billion dollars.”

She added that the “ascent of billionaires is a symptom & outcome of an immoral system”:

The freshman lawmaker has yet to officially endorse a Democrat candidate, but she told CNN in May that the Democrat Party needed a candidate who has a “coherent worldview and logic from which all these policy proposals are coming forward,” and cited both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

Sanders – who is in third place with 16.8 percent support, as the current Real Clear Politics average indicates – is recovering from an emergency heart procedure following reports of chest discomfort during a campaign stop on Tuesday. Doctors successfully inserted two stents to address the arterial blockage.

Sanders’ wife Jane said he is recovering, “talking with us about policies,” and “joking with doctors and nurses.” He plans on participating in the October 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio:

