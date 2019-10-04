Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday evening tweeted a message to President Trump, telling him that it will be a “real pleasure” defeating him in 2020.

“It’s going to be a real pleasure defeating you,” Sanders wrote in response to a Trump tweet, describing far-left “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “wack job”:

It's going to be a real pleasure defeating you. https://t.co/L8TGcUYy4G — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 4, 2019

Trump’s tweet came in reponse to a viral clip of a town hall attendee telling the socialist lawmaker that we must “eat the babies” to save the planet from climate change. The extremist, antisemitic LaRouche PAC later claimed responsibility for the prank:

LaRouchePAC trolls AOC, AOC doesn't rule out eating babies. #EatTheBabies https://t.co/bD9ThZVcGO — Lyndon LaRouche PAC (@larouchepac) October 4, 2019

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have been more vocal about their support of one another in recent days. The two were spotted dining together at the Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington, Vermont, last Saturday. They were joined by Sanders’ wife, Jane, as well as his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir:

Breaking: @AOC Was spotted with Bernie Sanders in Burlington Vermont earlier today. Could an endorsement be coming?? pic.twitter.com/dRTjqcq3vS — CNM (@CNMneews) September 29, 2019

Days later, Ocasio-Cortez defended Sanders’ call to eliminate the existence of billionaires.

“‘Billionaires should not exist’ does not mean certain people should not exist,” she tweeted. “It means no person should have a billion dollars.”

She added that the “ascent of billionaires is a symptom & outcome of an immoral system”:

“Billionaires should not exist” does not mean certain people should not exist. It means no person should have a billion dollars. The ascent of billionaires is a symptom & outcome of an immoral system that tells people affordable insulin is impossible but exploitation is fine. https://t.co/fjxKOGIdc2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 2, 2019

The freshman lawmaker has yet to officially endorse a Democrat candidate, but she told CNN in May that the Democrat Party needed a candidate who has a “coherent worldview and logic from which all these policy proposals are coming forward,” and cited both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

ICYMI- Here is our conversation with @AOC about what it will take to win her 2020 endorsement. She said it will take “a while” to decide. She is considering @BernieSanders & @ewarren but didn’t seem high on @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/sT69GTusVN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 9, 2019

Sanders – who is in third place with 16.8 percent support, as the current Real Clear Politics average indicates – is recovering from an emergency heart procedure following reports of chest discomfort during a campaign stop on Tuesday. Doctors successfully inserted two stents to address the arterial blockage.

Sanders’ wife Jane said he is recovering, “talking with us about policies,” and “joking with doctors and nurses.” He plans on participating in the October 15 debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio:

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out yesterday with so many touching & kind messages wishing Bernie well! We are so moved by your support. Bernie is up & about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with us about policies, 1/3 — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) October 3, 2019

joking with doctors and nurses and speaking with our kids & grandkids and friends on the phone. Bernie’s doctors are very pleased with his progress, and we expect him to be discharged and back home before the end of the weekend. 2/3 — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) October 3, 2019