Teenager Who Disarmed School Shooter Is Now a Marine

The teenager who tackled and disarmed the Colorado STEM School Highlands Ranch shooter is now a Marine.

Breitbart News reported Brendan Bialy was a senior at the school when he tackled the gunman on March 7, 2019. The attack resulted in eight injuries and one fatality.

Bialy’s family released a statement after the incident, saying:

We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community on this tragic day. We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.

Stars and Stripes reports that Bialy is now a Marine.

Bialy planned on becoming a Marine before the shooting incident occurred. He made clear that the incident actually bolstered his decision: “My thoughts on becoming a Marine were nothing but reinforced after the shooting. What I saw that day was complete and total malevolence, bad overcome by good.”

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting the Denver Post reported Bialy’s decision to attack the gunman, and quoted him saying, “I don’t like the idea of running and hiding.”

