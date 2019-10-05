Ben Okereke, who legally immigrated to America when he was 14-years-old, took part in Turning Point USA’s 2019 Young Black Leadership Summit Friday at the White House, where he thanked President Donald Trump for everything he has “done for the African American community so far.”

“With us this afternoon is Ben Okereke,” Trump said as he introduced the young veteran. “When Ben was 14- years-old, he legally immigrated to the United States after suffering many hardships in Cameroon, which I hear is a beautiful, beautiful place.”

Trump added, “To give back to our country, he joined the United States Army and honorably served for four years — (applause) — as a very talented field artillery specialist.”

Offered the opportunity to say a few words, Okereke took to the podium to express his thanks to President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Thank you,” Okereke said. “Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, Mr. Vice President. And thank you, Charlie Kirk.”

He continued:

First of all, Mr. President, we would like to thank you for everything that you’ve done for the African American community so far. We thank you for criminal justice reform. We thank you for the lowest black unemployment rate in this country, sir.

He added, “And finally, most importantly, sir, thank you for saving America and thank you.”

Okereke was almost moved to tears as he spoke in front of members of the audience and thanked President Trump for “taking down the fake news media.”

“Finally, we want you to build a wall, sir,” Okereke concluded. “Frankly, because we don’t oppose immigration, but we oppose — but we oppose illegal immigration. So we want you to come to this country legally, if you’re going to come to this country.”