73 House Republicans Back Growing Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Seventy-three House Republicans have backed a resolution to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for fabricating a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 73 cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) resolution, H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs’ legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. Now, as of Monday, the legislation has 73 cosponsors.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 72 Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include:

  1. Kevin McCarthy
  2. Steve Scalise
  3. Liz Cheney
  4. Tom Emmer
  5. Gary Palmer
  6. Mark Green
  7. Mark Meadows
  8. Jeff Duncan
  9. Mo Brooks
  10. Scott Perry
  11. Greg Steube
  12. Guy Reschenthaler
  13. Rick Crawford
  14. Michael Burgess, M.D.
  15. Jim Jordan
  16. Paul Gosar
  17. Bill Posey
  18. Warren Davidson
  19. Bob Gibbs
  20. Jody Hice
  21. Ralph Norman
  22. Matt Gaetz
  23. Ron Wright
  24. Louie Gohmert
  25. Lance Gooden
  26. Ralph Abraham
  27. Jim Banks
  28. Daniel Meuser
  29. Bill Flores
  30. Jim Sensenbrenner
  31. Randy Weber
  32. Tim Burchett
  33. Dan Bishop
  34. Daniel Webster
  35. Mark Walker
  36. Michael Cloud
  37. Doug Lamborn
  38. Fred Keller
  39. Elise Stefanik
  40. Brian Babin
  41. Bradley Byrne
  42. Bill Johnson
  43. Larry Bucshon
  44. Ted Budd
  45. Steve King
  46. Buddy Carter
  47. Debbie Lesko
  48. Scott DesJarlais
  49. Chuck Fleischmann
  50. Roger Marshall, M.D.
  51. Mike Rogers
  52. Drew Ferguson
  53. Steven Palazzo
  54. Bruce Westerman
  55. Mike Johnson
  56. Troy Balderson
  57. Steve Watkins
  58. Chris Stewart
  59. Greg Murphy
  60. Greg Gianforte
  61. Ben Cline
  62. Denver Riggleman
  63. Mike Kelly
  64. William Timmons
  65. Don Bacon
  66. Steve Womack
  67. Lee Zeldin
  68. James Comer
  69. Rick Allen
  70. Roger Williams
  71. John Joyce
  72. Steve Stivers
  73. Duncan

McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week:

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:

