73 House Republicans Back Growing Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Seventy-three House Republicans have backed a resolution to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for fabricating a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 73 cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) resolution, H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs’ legislation has continued to gain strong support from across the House Republican conference, reaching from House Freedom Caucus conservatives, to moderates, as well as House Republican Leadership.

Two weeks ago, the resolution quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Last Thursday, Breitbart News reported 45 House Republicans have cosponsored the resolution. Last Friday, the bill gained 61 cosponsors. Now, as of Monday, the legislation has 73 cosponsors.

The bill’s growing list of Republican sponsors shows the GOP has moved to defend President Donald Trump against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 72 Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff include:

Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Liz Cheney Tom Emmer Gary Palmer Mark Green Mark Meadows Jeff Duncan Mo Brooks Scott Perry Greg Steube Guy Reschenthaler Rick Crawford Michael Burgess, M.D. Jim Jordan Paul Gosar Bill Posey Warren Davidson Bob Gibbs Jody Hice Ralph Norman Matt Gaetz Ron Wright Louie Gohmert Lance Gooden Ralph Abraham Jim Banks Daniel Meuser Bill Flores Jim Sensenbrenner Randy Weber Tim Burchett Dan Bishop Daniel Webster Mark Walker Michael Cloud Doug Lamborn Fred Keller Elise Stefanik Brian Babin Bradley Byrne Bill Johnson Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Steve King Buddy Carter Debbie Lesko Scott DesJarlais Chuck Fleischmann Roger Marshall, M.D. Mike Rogers Drew Ferguson Steven Palazzo Bruce Westerman Mike Johnson Troy Balderson Steve Watkins Chris Stewart Greg Murphy Greg Gianforte Ben Cline Denver Riggleman Mike Kelly William Timmons Don Bacon Steve Womack Lee Zeldin James Comer Rick Allen Roger Williams John Joyce Steve Stivers Duncan

McCarthy wrote on Twitter last week:

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives:

Chairman Adam Schiff has been lying to the American people for years. Now he is so desperate to damage the president that he literally made up a false version of a phone call. Enough is enough. I have signed a resolution to censure Schiff in the House of Representatives. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 2, 2019

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.