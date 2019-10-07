Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce as Affair Allegations Swirl

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, as allegations that she engaged in an extramarital affair with a Democrat political strategist continue to swirl, according to TMZ.

The far-left “Squad” member reportedly filed for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi on Friday in a Minnesota courthouse.

Omar has claimed that she married Hirsi, who then went by Ahmed Aden, in an Islamic ceremony in 2002, though the couple never married legally. The couple separated in 2008 and later remarried, legally, in 2018. The Minnesota Democrat has faced allegations that she married her alleged brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009. After the two wed, Elmi enrolled at North Dakota State University, according to blogger David Steinberg.

The New York Post first reported in August that the wife of Washington-based political consultant Tim Mynett filed for divorce from her husband after confessing to her that he was romantically involved with Omar and revealed he was in love with the freshman congresswoman.

In a September counterclaim, Mynett alleged his estranged wife fabricated the story as part of a “negative campaign” against him to “seemingly in an effort to ruin his career.”

Allegations of the affair could land Omar in hot water with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which received a formal complaint from a conservative watchdog that accuses the lawmaker of illegally using campaign funds to carry out her alleged romance with Mynett.

As Breitbart News reported:

Federal campaign finance records show that Omar’s campaign has paid nearly $230,000 since 2018 to the E. Street Group, a political strategy firm of which the lawmaker’s alleged married lover, Tim Mynett, is a partner of. On Tuesday, Mynett’s wife, Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, filed for divorce in a D.C.-area court, alleging her spouse confessed to having an affair with Omar in April, the same month FEC documents show that the lawmaker’s campaign began issuing payments to E. Street Group for “travel expenses.” According to FEC filings, the Minnesota Democrat’s campaign made eight payments totaling $21,547 to E. Street Group for travel costs between April and June. The divorce filings, first reported by the New York Post, also states Tim Mynett made a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota Democrat to his wife and left her soon after. The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), the right-leaning non-profit group behind the complaint against Omar, alleges the timelines of the affair and travel payments overlap. As per FEC guidelines, lawmakers are forbidden from using campaign money for personal travel expenses unless the candidate pays the money back using their personal funds.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature,” NLPC’s complaint reads. “Rep. Omar’s filings do not reveal subsequent reimbursements for Mynett’s travel.”

Omar has also denied allegations of an affair with Mynett, telling Minnesota media in late August that she had not separated from Hirsi and was not dating anyone else.