President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, suggesting she could beat Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 Democrat nomination if she entered the race.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented as Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton continue their media tour promoting their book featuring “gutsy women” feminists.

But Trump said Clinton should finally come clean about her deleted emails from her private server before running again.

“The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” he wrote.

A Rasmussen poll released Monday found both Trump and Clinton would receive 45 percent support in a potential matchup.

That prompted Donald Trump Jr. to joke about a Clinton 2020 run on Twitter.

“All I want for Christmas is for Hillary to run again,” he wrote.