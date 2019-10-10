Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced Thursday she is considering boycotting the October 15 debate to protest the Democratic National Committee and “corporate media” rigging the 2020 primary against early state voters.

Gabbard said in a video she tweeted that she has met Democrat voters in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed frustration to her that the “DNC and the corporate media are essentially trying to usurp” their role as voters in choosing who the next Democrat presidential nominee will be.

“Now the 2016 Democratic Primary election was rigged by the DNC and their partners in the corporate media against Bernie Sanders,” she said.

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and the corporate media are rigging the election again but this time it’s against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada,” she added.

She said:

They’re attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic and they’re holding so-called debates which really are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, rather than inform or enlighten. So in short, the DNC and the corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process. So in order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy, and to ensure your voice is heard, I’m seriously considering boycotting the next debate on October 15th. I’m going to announce my decision within the next few days.

I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary. Not against Bernie this time, but against voters in early states Iowa, New Hampshire, South… –> https://t.co/x5P3GFGbyn pic.twitter.com/UgKCj6DGI0 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 10, 2019

