Dozens of Mayors Call for ‘Global Green New Deal’

Dozens of mayors and activists involved in the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group formally called for a “Global Green New Deal” on Wednesday.

The group — under the leadership of the chair, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and chair-elect, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — announced its support for the Green New Deal on a worldwide scale, arguing that it is necessary to “drive an urgent, fundamental and irreversible transfer of global resources away from fossil fuels and into action that averts the climate emergency.”

The group boasted of “94 climate leader cities” recognizing the “global climate emergency.”

Per the release:

The message was issued by city leaders attending the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. Their call came in response to intergovernmental action being blocked by a minority of very powerful, science-denying governments, representing the interests of the fossil-fuel industry. Through the Global Green New Deal, cities have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting our environment, strengthening our economy, and building a more equitable future by cutting emissions from the sectors most responsible for the climate crisis — transportation, buildings, industry, and waste — to keep global heating below the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement.

The city leaders called to cut global emissions by 50 percent by 2030, an effort the United States has already led the charge on despite a lack of participation in the Paris Agreement.

Carbon emissions from energy usage from the U.S. are at the lowest levels since 1992, as Breitbart News’s entertainment editor and author of 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, Jermone Hudson, told Fox & Friends last month.

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a report last year, which indicated that greenhouse gas emissions decreased during Trump’s first year in office.

As Breitbart News reported:

The EPA report revealed that total greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 2.7 percent from 2016 to 2017.