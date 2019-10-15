Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he will convince Democrat voters – who are concerned about his health following his recent heart attack – that he is up for the stress of the presidency by mounting a “vigorous campaign” all over the country.

“You’re 78 years old and you just had a heart attack,” CNN’s Erin Burnett stated. “How can you reassure Democratic voters that you’re up to the stress of the presidency?”

Sanders responded by announcing a “major rally” in Queens and teased an appearance from a “special guest”– possibly Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was spotted dining with the socialist senator in Burlington, Vermont, last month.

“Well, let me all invite you to a major rally we’re having in Queens, New York. Bernie Sanders.com. We’re going to have a special guest at the event, and we are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country,” Sanders said.

“That is how I think I can reassure the American people,” he continued, thanking people for their support following his health scare.

“Let me take this moment, if I might, to thank so many people all over this country – including many of my colleagues up here – for their love, for their prayers, for their well wishes,” Sanders said.

“I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’m so happy to be back with you this evening,” he added.