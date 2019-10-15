Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan Endorse Matt Rosendale for Congress

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) endorsed Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale Tuesday for Congress.

House GOP Leader endorsed Rosendale for Congress, contending that he will “stop the socialist surge in Washington.”

McCarthy said in a press release Tuesday:

Matt Rosendale has proven his effectiveness as a conservative leader who puts Montana first. In Big Sky Country he is doing the hard work to build a winning campaign. In Congress, he will stand with conservatives to stop the socialist surge in Washington, advance President Trump’s agenda, and Keep America Great.

House Oversight and Reform Ranking Member Jordan said, “Matt Rosendale is a tireless fighter for freedom and liberty, a principled conservative focused on delivering results for Montanans and reducing government overreach.”

Former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Meadows said:

I’ve grown to know Matt and one thing is clear: He is a true advocate for Montana. From taking on the high cost of prescription drugs to expanding access and lowering costs for health care to reducing government waste, Matt’s exactly who you want working for you back in Washington, D.C. If he can produce these types of results in Montana, then I’m confident he’ll do the same in Washington. I’m proud to support Matt Rosendale to be Montana’s next Congressman.

Rosendale thanked the three conservatives for backing his campaign and called the endorsements a vote of confidence for his congressional campaign.

The Montana conservative said, “We clearly have momentum on our side, but to win, a candidate must also have a strong network of support.”

“These three leaders are the front line of defense between President Trump and Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment- hungry radicals. I am honored to have earned their support,” he added.

Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale also announced Tuesday that he has raised $450,000 during the third-quarter for Montana’s congressional race. Rosendale’s fundraising announcement Tuesday now brings his cash-on-hand figure to nearly $660,000.

“I am honored and humbled to have such strong support across Montana and around the country,” Rosendale said in a statement Tuesday. “My commitment to serving the people of Montana has never been stronger. As your Congressman, I pledge to always listen, to represent our Montana values, and to always defend our way of life.”