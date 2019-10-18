Supporters of Beto O’Rourke cheered a song with the lyrics “F**k Donald Trump” at his anti-hate counter-rally on Thursday night.

The rally featured several local musical artists including a rap group from Dallas called Cure for Paranoia.

“I plan on taking all your jobs, so f**k Donald Trump and anybody else that’s trying to say that Mexicans did,” the group sang, extending their middle fingers in the air, while the crowd cheered wildly.

The group’s lead singer introduced himself at the beginning of their act, explaining the band was called “Cure for Paranoia” because of his therapist diagnosing him with bipolar paranoid schizophrenia.

“Making music with these mutha-f**kers turned out to be way more therapeutic than any medication that they tried to put me on, right?” he said.

Rallying the crowd, the group leader yelled, “It doesn’t matter what f**king gender, sex, sexual orientation, mother f**kin disability you got, you can do whatever the f**k you want to do!”

O’Rourke’s rally was billed as a “Rally Against Fear” and hatred:

We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country. In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together.

During his speech, O’Rourke urged Texans to vote against Donald Trump in 2020.

“You ensure that the 38 electoral college votes here in Texas can be won and can put Donald Trump away forever!” O’Rourke said. “And ensure that this country lives up to its full potential, reveals it’s true genius and promise and it will be Texas leading the way.”