Athletic clothing company Dhvani has shut down its Instagram comment section after receiving backlash for its anti-Trump ad campaign.

“There is nothing more American than Freedom of Choice & Freedom of Speech,” the caption for the photo titled “Lady Liberty” read.

However, the photo depicting U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michal Mesa stepping on President Trump’s face and hogtying him was scrubbed of all comments as of Saturday morning, as have the five remaining images.

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that the ad campaign was meant to protest the Trump administration’s Title X “gag rule” that bars doctors from referring patients for abortions and blocks them from receiving care from Planned Parenthood.

“Enough is enough. Our customers and our team are empowered, outspoken, and active. This new campaign captures the level of frustration and the need to speak out louder than ever before,” said Dhvani CEO Avi Brown.

“This represents a proud and organic evolution of our brand identity. Our customers choose DHVANI for its quality and its commitment to directly support social change, and so do we by working with nonprofits that make a difference,” she concluded.

As part of its #StandForSomething campaign, the company which is based in Portland, Oregon, posted other disturbing photos that show female models placing duct tape over the president’s mouth and taking his phone away as he sits on a golden toilet.

Dhvani’s chief communications officer, Chloe Mason, said the company is proud to join with Planned Parenthood “in defending women from assaults on our reproductive rights.”

“Trump administration policies are threatening the health and bodily autonomy of women, especially women of color, low-income women and LGBTQ women,” Mason concluded.

The company’s website stated that its mission is to make a difference around the world and that women who wear the brand support “progressive change.”

“We want you to feel powerful and beautiful in your own body and skin. We want you to be valued and respected for who you are,” the website concluded.