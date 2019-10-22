Donald Trump Congratulates Justin Trudeau After ‘Hard-Fought’ Victory

President Donald congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for his election victory.

“Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on a wonderful and hard-fought victory,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!”

Trudeau won a second term in Canada as his Liberal party took the most seats in Parliament, but lost its majority in the process.

Trudeau’s Liberal party is projected to win 157 seats, losing 30 seats, while the Conservatives are projected to take 121 seats. The New Democrats won 24 seats and the Bloc Québécois won 32 seats.

“From coast to coast, tonight, Canadians rejected division and negativity,” Trudeau said in his victory speech. “They rejected cuts and austerity, and they voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change.”

Trudeau’s re-election faced difficult headwinds as he confronted a controversial black-face scandal late in the campaign.

Former United States President Barack Obama broke his political silence weeks before the election to endorse Trudeau as the global leader for progressive values.

Trump commented that Trudeau’s scandal was “surprising” but refrained from criticizing his leftist counterpart.

Despite losing the majority, Trudeau said in his victory speech he had a “clear mandate” to pursue his leftist agenda in Canada.

“Friends, you are sending us to Ottawa with a clear mandate: Continue to go forward and to move this country forward,” he said.