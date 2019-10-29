Donald Trump: Impeachment ‘Hoax’ Inquiry ‘Made up Garbage’

President Donald Trump again ripped the Democrat-led impeachment effort on Tuesday, dismissing recent developments as “made up garbage.”

“Where’s the Whistleblower? Just read the Transcript, everything else is made up garbage by Shifty Schiff and the Never Trumpers!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump commented as Democrats prepared to hear testimony from Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who listened to the July phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump dismissed Vindman as someone he had never heard of, suggesting he was one of many Never Trumper bureaucrats.

“How many more Never Trumpers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when all anyone has to do is READ THE TRANSCRIPT!” he asked. “I knew people were listening in on the call (why would I say something inappropriate?), which was fine with me, but why so many?”

Trump repeated that the transcript release proved there was nothing more to hear about the phone call.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a disgrace. Read the transcript! Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call,” he wrote.” Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER!”

Trump accused the Democrats of trying to distract from his successful presidency ahead of the election.

“The Do-Nothing Democrats are working hard to make everyone forget the Best Economy Ever, the monumental weekend raid, Tax Cuts, the Rebuilding of our Military, etc,” he wrote.

Trump routinely focuses all of the attention on the transcript of the call, which he argued ended the entire impeachment discussion.

“I think you ought to look at the case and the case is very simple; it’s quick,” he told reporters on Monday. “It’s so quick.”

Trump also questions the sudden attention away from the “whistleblower” whose accusation prompted the entire impeachment inquiry.

“Now they don’t want to talk about the whistleblower because they didn’t think I was going to release the conversation,” he said. “When I released the conversation, I blew up Schiff’s act.”

