Nearly a majority of American registered voters disapprove of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s job performance as she moves toward impeaching President Donald Trump, according to a poll released Friday.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released Friday found that 48 percent of American adults disapprove of the way Pelosi is handling her job as Speaker, while 38 percent disapprove of the House leader.

This serves as the second poll this week to find that nearly a majority or a majority of Americans disapprove of Pelosi.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll found that 51.2 percent of American registered voters either disapprove or strongly disapprove of Speaker Pelosi’s job performance as she moves towards impeaching President Trump.

The poll found that 30.4 percent strongly disapprove of her job performance, 20.8 percent disapprove, while 20.6 percent approve, only 10.6 percent strongly approve, and 11.6 percent remain undecided about the California Democrat’s performance as Speaker of the House.

The poll follows as Pelosi has moved towards impeaching President Donald Trump.

The survey found that only 36 percent of Americans believe that House Democrats should vote to impeach President Trump. Further, the poll revealed that 37 percent want Democrats to end the impeachment inquiry, while four percent remain undecided on whether to end the impeachment inquiry.

The poll also suggested that a majority of Americans have a more unfavorable view of Pelosi compared to President Trump. Fifty-one percent of American registered voters had an unfavorable view of Pelosi, and only 34 percent had a favorable view of the lead House Democrat.

In contrast, President Trump has a 43.6 favorable rating among U.S. registered voters and 51.7 percent unfavorable rating.

Pelosi’s move towards impeachment has engendered bipartisan opposition to her impeachment inquiry.

Republicans and Democrats voted Thursday to oppose a resolution that would formalize the rules and proceedings surrounding Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry.

Reps. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-MN) both voted against the resolution.

The Democrats’ move to impeach President Trump could backfire and give Republicans an opportunity to take back the House during the 2020 congressional elections.

Registered voters remained split as to whether they would vote for a Republican or Democrat congressional candidate during the 2020 election and whether they prefer Republicans or Democrats to control the House after the 2020 elections. Respondents’ answers fell within the poll’s three-point margin of error.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that impeachment opens a path for Republicans to regain the majority.

“It only takes 19 seats to win the majority, they have 31 Democrats sitting in seats that President Trump carried, and we’re going to carry those again,” the minority leader said on Fox News.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll was conducted by telephone between October 23 and 26, and was made up of 1,000 registered voters. The survey has a three percent margin of error.