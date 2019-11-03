National gun control groups run by Michael Bloomberg and Gabby Giffords are reportedly “spending millions” to secure victories for pro-gun control candidates in Virginia.

The Associated Press reports these out-of-state groups are dumping millions into races as Virginia is a place “where partisan control [is actually] up for grabs.”

AP notes that Virginia was once a solid pro-Second Amendment state, but the influx of Democrat voters coming down from Washington, DC, and other areas has changed the political landscape. This has moved Virginia from being a state where Republicans and Democrats stand together for guns to being one where Democrats are “increasingly willing to back stricter gun laws.”

In fact, Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) package of gun control proposals is waiting for a Democrat majority to push it through.

Northam put his gun control package forward following the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting, and it is comprised of numerous controls that would not have prevented that shooting from taking place.

He is pushing universal background checks and a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, among other things. Neither of these would have prevented or even hindered the shooting, as the attacker acquired his firearms via a background check and did so over a time-frame of far greater than one month.

