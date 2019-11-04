Live Updates*** Trump Holds Kentucky Rally for Gov. Matt Bevin

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Lexington, Kentucky, a day before Republican Governor Matt Bevin seeks reelection against challenger Andy Beshear (D).

All times eastern.

7:45 PM: Trump introduces Bevin, who takes the stage to give some remarks. Bevin asks voters to “send a message” to Washington and other states that the people support Trump. Trump then praises McConnell and says nobody works “harder” or “smarter” than McConnell. He says McConnell didn’t blink when left-wing “arsonists” tried to smear Kavanaugh. He says McConnell’s opponent lost a House race and now wants to be a Senate and rips her for comparing Trump’s election to 9/11.

7:40 PM: Trump says Beshear is a “major lefty” and wonders how voters in Kentucky could vote for someone like him. Trump says “radical leftists” want Beshear to win because he stands against everything people in Kentucky stand for… he points out Beshear has vowed to oppose Trump’s agenda. Trump says companies are not leaving Kentucky after he became president. “They’re all coming back,” he says. Trump says Beshear wants to shut down coal and raise taxes while taking a “wrecking ball” to the greatest economy in the state’s history. Trump says Beshear “doesn’t represent you… He represent the radical swamp.” He says Beshear wants sanctuary cities and is “too dangerous” and “too liberal” for Kentucky.

7:39 PM: Trump says Bevin is a “pain in the ass” because he is always asking Trump to help Kentucky (aid, manufacturing plants, etc.) and says that’s what a governor should do.

At the Trump rally for Gov Bevin in Lexington. Opens up with state Rep. Chris Fugate giving a prayer pic.twitter.com/CAeEWPsmy7 — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) November 4, 2019

7:31 PM: Trump warns the country will have a “depression the likes of which the country has never seen before” if Democrats take over and now says Democrats are trying to nullify the votes of tens of millions of Americans with their impeachment inquiry. Trump says Democrats “declared war on American democracy” and Republicans have never been more united.

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes, slander,” he says. Trump says the Dems’ outrageous conduct has created an “angry majority” that will vote the do-nothing Dems out of office. Crowd chants “Four More Years!”

7:29 PM: Trump rips Pelosi’s San Francisco for homelessness, drugs. Says Los Angeles looks like a “third world country” like many cities liberals govern. He then switches back the the record stock market numbers as the crowd chants “USA!”

7:28 PM: Trump now rips the Democrats for the Russia hoax as he always does. Says “these people are crazy.”

7:27 PM: Trump says some students from Covington are in attendance and rips the left for wanting to indoctrinate children and having no tolerance for anyone with “traditional American values.”

Trump says Democrats are trying to destroy anyone who doesn’t think like them; brings up Covington Catholic HS as an example. pic.twitter.com/KZ7vlUX6fY — WalterSmith-Randolph (@WalterReports) November 5, 2019

TRUMP IN KY: Describes the left as "trying to tell you what to think and how to live;" says "just ask the boys from Covington Catholic High School," #KYGov @WCPO — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) November 5, 2019

7:26 PM: Crowd boos when Trump says Democrats want to “confiscate your guns” and are “after the Second Amendment.”

7:25 PM: Crowd cheers after Trump says the U.S. Special Forces gave the world’s most top terrorist a “one-way ticket to hell.”

7:17 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump supporters almost as loud as #BBN. Crowd chanting “USA! USA!” Trump gives a shoutout to the Wildcats and starts stumping for Bevin. “We’re sending a signal by doing that,” Trump says of re-elected Bevin. He again says the do-nothing Democrats have gone “crazy” and are “not getting it done.” He touts the “booming economy” under his administration. Trump says Bevin has set Kentucky up to be a “rocket ship” in the future by making some tough choices. Trump also praises McConnell for helping him confirm judges.

6:45 PM: Trump rallies at Rupp Arena a day before Kentucky opens their 2019-20 college basketball season at Madison Square Garden against Sparty.

Honored to greet President Trump as he walked off Air Force One tonight in Kentucky. Be sure to vote tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/t1DfEpK5tI — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) November 4, 2019

Marlana VanHoose performed a BEAUTIFUL rendition of the national anthem at the #TrumpRally in Lexington, KY. pic.twitter.com/jNQWhFODK0 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 4, 2019

We are seeing more and more protesters start to show up here at Triangle Park in downtown Lexington. Some tell me they want President Trump to know that there are people here in Kentucky who do not support his corrupt politics. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/GV8psHQNt8 — Kylen Mills LEX 18 (@KylenMills) November 4, 2019

Greetings from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. I’d estimate several thousand are already waiting in line outside for the Donald Trump rally tonight, which is scheduled to start in just over 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/NpmsYajMF4 — Joe Sonka ὡ (@joesonka) November 4, 2019

President Trump departs JBA for Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/DwfPo9h1yv — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2019