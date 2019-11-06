Voters believe Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has the best positions on health care, the economy, immigration, and the environment but question his ability to beat President Trump in a general election matchup, a Reuters/Ipsos Poll released this week shows.

The survey, which polled 1,115 adults between November 1-4, 2019, found that voters tend to view Sanders as the candidate who has the best proposals on key issues like health care, the economy, immigration, and the environment.

When asked, “Who is the best candidate” on health care, 24 percent chose Sanders, who has unabashedly touted his Medicare for All plan and admitted that middle class taxes will, in fact, go up.

Meanwhile, 15 percent chose Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and 14 percent chose Joe Biden (D).

Voters overwhelmingly chose Sanders as the best candidate on the environment, with 20 percent support. Sanders unveiled the most comprehensive climate change plan of any candidate, coming with a $16 trillion price tag. Biden followed with 12 percent, and Warren came in third with 11 percent.

Additionally, 20 percent of those surveyed said Sanders is the best candidate on the economy, and 16 percent said he is the best on immigration.

Despite that, respondents did not choose Sanders as the candidate most able to defeat Trump in a general election matchup, with Sanders falling behind Biden with 16 percent to Biden’s 29 percent:

Environment:

Sanders 20%

Biden 12%

Warren 11%

Buttigieg 6%

Harris 5%

Booker 3% Strong progressive:

Sanders 18%

Warren 16%

Biden 12%

Buttigieg 6%

Harris 5%

Booker 2% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 6, 2019

A new and different voice:

Buttigieg 14

Sanders 13

Warren 13

Harris 10

Biden 9

Booker 4 Can unify the Democratic Party:

Biden 19

Sanders 16

Warren 10

Buttigieg 6

Harris 5

Booker 3 Most likely to beat Trump in the GE:

Biden 29

Sanders 16

Warren 11

Buttigieg 5

Harris 3

Booker 2 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 6, 2019

The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percent.