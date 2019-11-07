Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Thursday Republican lawmakers plan to subpoena the so-called “whistleblower” to testify publicly as part of the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

Jordan’s remarks come as lawmakers on Capitol Hill are battling over whether to identify the so-called “whistleblower,” who RealClearInvestigations suggests is likely to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella. Democrats claim the so-called “whistleblower” is no longer a key witness to their impeachment inquiry and must not be named due to the Whistleblower Protection Act. However, some Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) have dismissed those concerns and are mulling revealing the individual’s name.

“I’m more than willing to, and I probably will at some point,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday. “There is no law preventing anybody from saying the name.”

At President Trump’s Monday rally in Kentucky, Paul, referring to the so-called “whistleblower,” urged the establishment media to “do your job and print his name.”

Other top Republicans on the hill concur with the Kentucky senator. “The whistleblower statute never required for anonymity,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said this week.

Ciaramella joined the National Security Council in 2015 and has worked with former Vice President Joe Biden, now the 2020 Democrat White House frontrunner. The CIA analyst departed the NSC in 2017 amid suspicion that he leaked information to the media.

Jordan has reportedly notified Republicans that they have until Saturday to provide a list of witnesses they wish to interview as part of the impeachment inquiry. The developments come as House Republican leadership considers installing Jordan on the House Intelligence Committee ahead of the House’s public impeachment hearings next week. “If Democrats are going to turn Intel into the impeachment committee, I am going to make adjustments to that committee accordingly, for a short period of time,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Politico.