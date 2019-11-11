Cory Booker to Voters: ‘Polls Don’t Matter’

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) urged voters on Sunday evening to support the candidate they like most in the race for the White House and to dismiss polling numbers.

“Front-runners have never gone on to be the nominee,” Booker claimed.

Even though a recent New York Times and Siena College poll out of Iowa shows Booker with only two percent support among likely caucus-goers, the New Jersey senator remains confident in his efforts to defeat President Donald Trump.

“When I become the nominee, I’m going to pancake Donald Trump,” Booker told the small crowd.

While he remains uncertain of who his running mate will be, Booker said he “hopes she likes beer.” He also put emphasis on the fact that his running mate will be a woman.

“I just know that we have to have gender diversity,” Booker said. “And that’s why when I’m the nominee, of all the incredibly talented, gifted women in this country, that my running mate is a woman.”

“I played Stanford football and we were never aiming to get close, we were aiming to win,” Booker remarked of his low polling numbers in Iowa. “I play to win, and we’re here because I believe as things shift and change, we’re going to continue to grow in popularity and support.”

Since he announced his candidacy for president, Booker has witnessed a steady decline in support from black voters in several polls.

An October poll from YouGov shows Booker trailing several Democrat presidential hopefuls in regards to support from black voters. Those who outrank Booker in the poll include former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Despite his inability to connect with black voters, Booker claimed last week that he is the “only person” in the race for president who can “turn out the vote and win in a heavily black electorate.”