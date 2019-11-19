North Carolina Police Post Humorous PSA Offering to Weigh Drugs for Buyers

The Mint Hill Police Department posted a tongue-in-cheek PSA offering to help drug users avoid scams by weighing their drugs.

“Some untrustworthy drug dealers are using their cell phone, instead of a certified scale to display the weight of the merchandise that they are selling,” the department wrote in its now-viral Facebook post. “By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction.”

Accompanied by a picture of a small bag of marijuana perched atop a smartphone running its calculator app, the November 4 message exhorted readers not to “become a victim of this scam.” Helpfully, Mint Hill officers are available for appointments to weigh the illicit purchases so that would-be customers were not “cheated out of what you paid for.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive. “This is where natural selection kicks in, right?” replied one Facebook user. Another “laughed out loud at this bloody brilliant public service” and wondered how many people would actually respond. “Can confirm legitness,” another reported, maintaining the bit. “Police officer was quick and efficient, I was in and out in less than 5 minutes.”

Another offered a pro tip for those looking to take advantage of the “service,” saying, “Don’t forget to bring a picture ID to help Certify the weight!” The post has gained significant traction, with over 5,000 shares, nearly as many reactions, and over 1,300 comments. So far, there is no word on whether any suspicious buyers have missed the punch line.