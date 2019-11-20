Accused ‘Diversity Visa’ ISIS Murderer: ‘I Am Following Orders of Allah’

The Islamic State (ISIS) terror suspect — who came to the United States on the “Diversity Visa Lottery” — accused of murdering eight people in New York City, said in court he is “following orders of Allah.”

In October 2017, 31-year-old Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov allegedly mowed down eight individuals in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City after securing a visa in 2010 through the Diversity Visa Lottery, which President Trump has asked Congress to end.

The Diversity Visa Lottery randomly gives out about 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

According to a report by the New York Post, Saipov told U.S. Southern District of New York Judge Vernon Broderick that he has no respect for his authority because he only follows “orders of Allah.”

“The orders issued here have nothing to do with me,” Saipov said. “I am following orders of Allah, who gave me life.”

Saipov then defended his alleged murdering of eight people by asking Broderick why he judged him for the terrorist act but excused “those who are killing thousands and millions of Muslims over the world.”

Saipov, after securing his visa in 2010, was eventually able to obtain a green card. As Breitbart News reported last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was surveilling Saipov up until the day before he allegedly went on the terror spree.

Despite holding both chambers of Congress at the time of the New York City terrorist attack, Republican lawmakers failed to ever pass legislation that eliminates the Diversity Visa Lottery. Since the attack, the Visa Lottery has brought — at random — more than 100,000 foreign nationals to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.