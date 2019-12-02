VA County Supervisors’ Meeting Moved to Gym to Hold Expected Pro-Gun Crowd

A Monday night meeting of Halifax County supervisors will be held in the Mary Bethune Gym to have space for all the pro-gun citizens expected to turn out in support of a Second Amendment sanctuary declaration.

The Gazette-Virginian reports that the 6:30 pm meeting “is being moved to the Mary Bethune Gym, due to the anticipated crowd for the Second Amendment sanctuary issue on the agenda.”

The resolution for sanctuary status “conveys the board’s intention to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through legal means as may be expedient.”

On November 30, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 22 counties in Virginia had already declared Second Amendment sanctuary status. Those declarations followed Democrat victories in state legislative races, victories which portend more and more gun control on the backs of law-abiding Virginia residents.

In the days after the Democrat victories, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made clear a war on guns is coming. He told CNN he will push universal background checks and bans on “high volume magazines,” bump stocks, and more.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.