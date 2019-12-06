Donald Trump Boasts Record Numbers: ‘It’s the Economy, Stupid’

President Donald Trump boasted record economic numbers on Friday, recalling a political maxim used by advisers to former President Bill Clinton.

“It’s the economy, stupid,” Trump wrote on Twitter, pointing out that the Dow was up 18.65%, the S&P was up 24.36%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.17%.”

The famous phrase was branded by Clinton adviser James Carville in Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign, asserting that the number one issue for voters in America was the strength of the U.S. economy.

Trump also received stunning economic news on Friday after the unemployment numbers were released.

Numbers released Friday showed that the U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs for the month of November, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent.

Trump celebrated the news as Democrats in the House of Representatives continued making the case for impeaching the president.

He taunted Pelosi Thursday for having “a nervous fit” while announcing impeachment.

“She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records,” he wrote. “She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close.”

The president also received a 52 percent approval rating in the latest Rasmussen poll, an eight-point jump from the low he experienced a week earlier: