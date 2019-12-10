GOP’s Ted Yoho Won’t Seek Reelection, Keeping Promise of Only 4 Terms

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) on Tuesday announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020, upholding his campaign promise to retire after serving four terms in Congress.

“I ran on a pledge to serve four terms — eight years and come home,” Yoho said in a statement. “Many told me I was naive and they’re probably right. I was told the district has changed three times and so the pledge isn’t binding and I could rationalize that. However, I truly believe a person’s word is their bond and should live up to their word. I also meant that after eight years I will come home and pass the baton onto a new generation. Now, I am doing that.”

The Florida Republican, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he will remain in his seat until his term expires in January 2021.

