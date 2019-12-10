Attorney General William Barr says the FBI falsified documents to continue its surveillance of President Donald Trump and his associates after winning the 2016 election, revealing a detail not found in the Inspector General’s review of the Bureau’s “Crossfire Hurricane” operation in a Tuesday interview with NBC News reporter Pete Williams.

A partial transcript is as follows:

PETE WILLIAMS: What questions will John Durham address that the IG didn’t?

ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR: Durham is looking at the whole waterfront. He is looking at the issue of how it got started. He’s looking at whether or not the narrative of Trump being involved in the Russia interference actually preceded July and was it, in fact, the precipitating trigger for the investigation. He’s also looking at the conduct of the investigation. There were some things done in the investigation that are not included in Horowitz’s report. He’s looking at those things. But also, a few weeks ago, I told him that he should spend just as much attention on the post-election period. I did that because of some of the stuff that Horowitz has uncovered, which, to me, inexplicable.

WILLIAMS: Such as?

ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Their case collapsed after the election and they never told the court. They kept on getting renewals on these applications. There were documents falsified in order to get these renewals. There were all kinds of withholding of information from the court. The question really is: “What was the agenda after the election?” They kept on pressing ahead after their case collapsed. This is the President of the United States.