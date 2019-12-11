Mark Levin: Donald Trump ‘The First Jewish President of the United States’

Conservative talk radio star Mark Levin praised President Donald Trump while attending a Hanukkah party at the White House on Wednesday.

“It’s an honor to be here with the first Jewish President of the United States,” Levin said to the crowd. “And if he isn’t, he should be.”

Trump grinned in response.

Levin was a guest at the Hanukkah party, but as the president often does, he urged the conservative talk radio legend to say a few words to the crowd during his event address.

Levin thanked Trump for assisting the Jewish people and for supporting Israel:

I want to thank you for everything that you have done for the Jewish people. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland. You are going to be remembered there for 1000 years.

Levin also thanked Trump for everything he had done for the United States as president and promised to continue fighting to defend him from the media and the Democrats seeking to impeach him for office.

“I want to thank you for what you’ve done for the United States of America, and I want you to know that we will not leave our general out on the battlefield without our support. Period.”

Trump joked that he was surprised at how well Levin did on television, since beginning his Fox News show on Sunday nights.

“You know he had a very successful radio show, who knew that face was going to work so well on television?” Trump asked. “What a great guy, what a great show.”

Trump held two Hanukkah receptions at the White House on Wednesday, the second one attended by Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson and his wife, and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Others attending included first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-in-law Jared Kushner were present with their children as well as many members of the Kushner family, including Jared’s father Charlie Kushner.

“I’m truly grateful to have the Jewish faith woven so deeply into my family,” Trump said.