Sanders Stumps with Omar for Largest New Hampshire Rally of Campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Friday held his largest rally in New Hampshire since the launch of his campaign, stumping with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and attracting over 1,300 attendees, according to reports.

Sanders held a rally at the Nashua Community College Gym on Friday, drawing over 1,300 guests. The rally was “the largest of any candidate in the race” for New Hampshire, according to reports.

“The political revolution is strong in New Hampshire,” Sanders campaign New Hampshire state director Shannon Jackson said in a statement.

“We are seeing incredible enthusiasm from voters across the state. Sanders and Omar represent a vision for the future of economic, racial, environmental, and social justice, and the voters of New Hampshire are on board,” she continued.

“The multiethnic working class coalition we are building was on display today and will ultimately lead us to victory on February 11th,” she added.

Sanders heaped praise on Omar — one of the three “Squad” members to back his presidential bid. He called her “extraordinary” and added that she has “stood up to some of the most ugly racism ever thrown at a member of the United States Congress.”

Omar, who introduced Sanders at the event, pushed their view for “radical” change in the country, telling the crowd, “Being radical means you believe in the idea that politics can be a vehicle of bringing joy into people’s lives.”

Sanders, who has dubbed his campaign “the climate campaign” also touted his $16 trillion Green New Deal and argued that it is not too expensive.

“How much is too much if we are fighting to save the planet?” he asked.

Sanders once reigned as the leader in the Granite State but has slipped in the polls. A WBUR poll released this week showed the Vermont senator falling to third place in his neighboring state with 15 percent support. Surprisingly, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) took the lead with 18 percent support, followed by former vice president Joe Biden (D) with 17 percent support. The margin of error of +/- 4.7 percent, however, suggests that the race is far from settled.

Nevertheless, Sanders is leading in the current RealClearPolitics average with 19 percent support overall.