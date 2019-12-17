Donald Trump Blasts Impeachment as ‘Illegal, Partisan Attempted Coup’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment process as an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” in a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” President Trump wrote in the six-page letter.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice,” the president added. “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal, political, and partisan gain.”

He went on to call the impeachment process an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” based on recent sentiment stemming from his victory over his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“You are not just after me, as President, you are after the entire Republican Party,” the president continued.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” he added. “I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power.”

The letter was delivered as the House Rules Committee is debating the parameters of tomorrow’s expected vote on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in a vote before the full House.

