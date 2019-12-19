The conservative Club for Growth PAC launched a campaign to expose the Democrats’ growing socialist movement ahead of Thursday night’s 2020 Democrat presidential debate, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The Club for Growth PAC, a conservative PAC dedicated to electing limited-government conservatives, launched “The Goal Is Control” campaign ahead of Thursday night’s 2020 Democrat presidential debate. The campaign will feature six videos that will display across social media networks, urging viewers to sign an online petition calling on Democrats to stop supporting socialism.

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth PAC, said in a statement, “Socialists want your money, your car, your cheeseburgers, and now they want to control elections with impeachment because they think they know better than the American people.”

Here is the Club for Growth PAC’s featured ad.

The conservative group launched another ad, detailing their uncontrollable drive to impeach President Donald Trump.

This ad discusses how the Democrats’ push for a carbon tax would cripple the economy and establish more control over Americans’ lives.