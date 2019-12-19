Mark Meadows Announces He Will Retire From Congress

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), former House Freedom Caucus chairman and one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, announced Thursday that he will retire from Congress at the end of his term.

“For everything there is a season. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term,” Meadows said in a statement. “This was a decision I struggled with greatly.”

“My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning,” he added. “This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come. I’ve always said Congress is a temporary job, but the fight to return Washington, DC to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.