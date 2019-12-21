Bernie Sanders Reaches Highest Support Among College Students

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reached his highest support among college students, a Chegg/College Pulse poll released Thursday indicated.

Sanders, who has remained widely popular among college students, came away as the fan-favorite in the latest Chegg/College Pulse survey.

The poll, which surveys over 1,500 college students weekly, asked students, “Regardless of who you may support in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, who would you most like to be the Democratic nominee for President?”

Sanders came away as the favorite, hitting his all-time high among Democrat college students with 38 percent support.

While Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in second, she was still down by double-digits, with 24 percent support.

Andrew Yang (D) came in third but was also down by double-digits with 12 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) hit his lowest point among Democrat college students “since the start of the tracker in March,” according to the results. He saw just seven percent support.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg (D) followed with three percent support. The remaining candidates saw two percent or less. The margin of error is +/- three percent support.

The results are quite different than the findings reflected in October, which showed Warren leading among Democrat college students with 32 percent to Sanders’ 27 percent. The October poll showed Biden coming in a distant third with ten percent support.