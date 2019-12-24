Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock, California, partnered with a non-profit organization to raise $50,000 in order to wipe out over $5 million in medical bills.

The Southern California church has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to eliminate more than five million dollars of unpaid medical care for needy families in the Los Angeles area. “Because of the generosity of the people at Christian Assembly Church, we are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” Co-pastor Tom Hughes announced in a video posted to Facebook.

The Church came together to raise the needed funds over the course of the past year, but the congregation was unaware of its purpose until now. The money, through RIP Medical Debt, will buy out and cancel approximately $5.2 million from collection agencies. Further, the church hopes to help the affected families rebuild their credit in cooperation with credit agencies.

All told, 5,555 households in 28 neighborhoods will be blessed with this man-made Christmas miracle. Each of these neighborhoods is populated by at least 15 members of their congregation. But while the initiative is targeting vulnerable low income families, only the billing companies will know their specific identities.

Families will soon be receiving notification of their debt being paid, crediting the generosity of Christian Assembly Church. “As they recover from their illness, it will help them get back on their feet and avoid homelessness,” Hughes said. “Merry Christmas, from Christian Assembly Church — no strings attached. Jesus loves you, and so do we.”