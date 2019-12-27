Alex Marlow: ‘Fake Indian’ Elizabeth Warren’s Ancestors Actually Fought Indians

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow spoke to young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s fifth Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, where he called out Democrat presidential primary candidates and their disastrous policy proposals.

Among those included was Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and her proposals regarding healthcare, as well as lying about her own ancestry for decades.

“Not only is she a fake Indian, her ancestors rounded up Cherokees for the Trail of Tears,” said Marlow. “She’s a direct descendant of militia Indian fighters who fought the Seminole tribe.”

As previously reported, Warren’s great-great-great grandfather is said to be Jonathan Crawford, who had apparently “rounded up Cherokees from their family homes” and “herded them into government-built stockades” in what is now Chattanooga, Tennessee — the point of origin for the Trail of Tears.

It has also been reported Jonathan Crawford served in Major William Lauderdale’s Battalion of Tennessee Volunteer Militia from November 1837 to May 1838, a six month time period during which the militia fought two battles against Seminole Indians.

“So what’s Elizabeth Warren’s biggest policies?” continued Marlow. “Wealth tax, so we’re going to confiscate more wealth — the only issue where Democrats poll ahead of Republicans in a major issue is healthcare.”

“Elizabeth Warren would like to sacrifice that by proposing a Medicare for All plan, which means on day one, every single American — or 80 percent plus — are going to get tossed off of their healthcare,” he added. “We’re going to start from scratch with 100 million people trying to get back on new healthcare. Genius.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.